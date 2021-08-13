Dismissed constable jailed for red sanders smuggling

Vellore :





Police formed a special party and nabbed Sasidaran on Thursday and recovered a country gun from him which he said was used to hunt wild game. He allegedly purchased the gun from a local tribal. A search of his house revealed the presence of 4 red sanders logs weighing 68 kilos and valued at Rs.35,000. Based on this police arrested Sasidaran, seized the red sanders logs and handed them over to the forest department and had him remanded to custody by the Gudiyattam sub magistrate.

Police said the constable Sasidaran (45) of Selapalli near Pernambut was dismissed in 2005 for misappropriation of Rs.6 lakhs of departmental money and was three years later arrested in a case regarding threatening a dalit woman. Recently district police were tipped off that Sasidaran was found carrying a country gun in the forest area.