COVID-19: TN logs 1,933 new cases, 34 deaths

Chennai :

Among those infected today were two returnees from Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal. Recoveries were lower compared to new infections, with 1,887 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 25,30,096 leaving 20,411 active cases, a medical bulletin said.





As many as seven districts have clocked new infections in triple digits with Coimbatore topping the list by adding 236 cases followed by Chennai 211, Erode 177, Salem 120, Thanjavur 114, Chengalpet 108 and Tiruppur 105.





Ramanathapuram recorded the least by adding five infections.





A total of 1,59,564 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 3,94,85,640 till date, the bulletin said.





As many as 26 districts reported new cases in double digits, while there were no fresh deaths in 21 districts.