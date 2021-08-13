Private hospitals instructed to share details of COVID-19 patients discharged within 12 days

Chennai :

"Some private hospitals discharge COVID-19 patients without symptoms before 12 days. Such persons could spread the virus among the family members. So, the hospitals should share the details of such persons through email," Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi instructed the representatives of private hospitals at a meeting on Friday.





The civic body will send such persons to the COVID care centers functioning at 18 locations. Persons, including family members, who come in contact with patients will be monitored continuously.





The meeting was conducted owing to the rise in the number of new cases. "There is already a circular issued to private hospitals and clinics to send the address and contact details of persons coming with symptoms. However, this is not followed. The hospitals should share the details," Corporation release said.





"While prescribing home quarantine, some private hospitals fail to verify whether the patients have required facilities for home isolation. Details of the patients, who are sent under home isolation should be shared," Bedi implored during the meeting.





Labs have also been asked to share the RTPCR results to the civic body so that positive persons can be taken to screening centers thus preventing further spread.