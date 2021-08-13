Health department allotted Rs. 18,933 crores in revised budget

Chennai :

Talking about the challenges to the department to the COVID-19 on priority, the Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan said that a total amount of Rs.509.56 crore has been received as contribution to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund and Rs. 241.40 crore has so far been utilised for drugs, medical equipment and payment of assistance to children who have lost both or one parent to COVID-19.





Keeping the vaccination on priority, he said that against a capacity to vaccinate 8 lakh persons a day, we receive on an average 2.4 lakh vaccines and free vaccination in private hospitals through CSR efforts has also been tied up.





In order to handle the third wave of COVID-19, additional health infrastructure has been created across the State and paediatric facilities are being strengthened.





Tamil Nadu Infant Mortality Rate stands at which is 15 and Maternal Mortality Ratio is 60 in 2018, and Rs 959.20 crore is provided for the scheme in revised budget. Hospital buildings and additional facilities will be





constructed in 21 Government institutions located in 17 cities and medical equipment worth Rs.741.91 crore will be procured and supplied. The Tamil Nadu Health Systems Reform Project is being implemented at a cost of Rs. 116.46 crore to improve the quality of care, strengthen the management of non-communicable diseases and injuries and reduce inequities in reproductive and child health in Tamil Nadu.





For the launch of "Makklai Thedi Maruthuvam‟ scheme, a total outlay of Rs.257.16 crore has been allocated. The number of 108 ambulances operated will be expanded to 1,303 vehicles and the quality of services will be enhanced further.





He said that the coverage of medical services under Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme been expanded during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure that medical facilities are given in private institutions.





He added that Tamil Nadu Siddha University will be constructed at an initial budget allocation of Rs. 2 crore. A suitable land was also identified for the purpose and this project had subsequently been shelved. This Government will establish the Tamil Nadu Siddha University to ensure that Siddha occupies its due place alongside other indigenous systems of medicine.