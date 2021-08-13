TN govt promises to fill up all vacancies in police department

Chennai :

The outlay for the department for the current financial year is Rs.8930 crore, which is just Rs.53 crore more than last year's allotment. There is only 0.6 percent increase in budget allocation for the police department for this financial year.





There will be a special focus on swift and effective investigation of serious crimes, specifically crimes against women and children, cyber crimes and economic crimes.





The government is planning to bring some changes in existing Fire Services Act 1985. "The existing act will be thoroughly overhauled. The location of new fire stations will be on the basis of a scientific mapping exercise to reduce response time" government said in the budget.