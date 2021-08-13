Delta and Coastal districts of TN to receive heavy rain for the next two days

Chennai :

The Regional Meteorological Center said that the delta and coastal districts of Tamil Nadu to receive rain along with thunderstorm activity for the next two days. The official said that fishermen are cautioned not to venture into the sea till next week.





“Due atmospheric circulation and heat convection, delta districts – Thanjavur, Thiurvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladathurai, and coastal districts of Tamil Nadu including Chengalpattu, Thiruvallur, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Ramanathapuram and Kanyakumari to receive heavy rain along with thunderstorm activity for the next two days. Meanwhile, a thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, coastal Tamil Nadu and adjoining interior districts, Puducherry and Karaikal area for the next 24 hours,” said N Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Regional Meteorological Center (RMC).





“Fishermen are advised to not venture into the sea till Tuesday (August 17) due to strong wind with 50 kmph to 70 kmph is expected in the Southwest and Central Arabian Sea,” he added.





As far as Chennai is concerned the sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy and light to moderate rain with thunderstorms to occur in some areas for the next 48 hours.





On Monday, the weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded the maximum temperature which was 34 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius respectively. The minimum temperature was 27.7 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius was recorded in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam respectively.





Meanwhile, various districts recorded the highest amount of rainfall on Thursday, including Kallakurichi, received 6 cm of rainfall, Vellore, Chengalpattu, Thiruppur and Thoothukudi received 3 cm each, Ramanathapuram, Villupuram, and Namakkal received 2 cm of rainfall each.