CBI Takes Over Decade Old Elephant Poaching Cases In Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

The Central Bureau of Investigation has started an investigation into three elephant poaching incidents that happened nearly a decade ago in Tamil Nadu forest, based on an order from the Madurai bench Of Madras High court.





The special crime cell of the CBI has registered cases against Kubendran and Singam, both hailing from Theni. They are believed to be the poachers who used to supply ivory to the chain of wildlife smugglers who in turn made sure that the smuggled items reached high-end customers including The case has been registered under relevant sections of the Tamil Nadu Forest act and Wildlife act.





The poaching of 3 Indian male Elephant (Elephas Maximus) at Jackunary Reserve Forest & Kallar





Reserve Forest, Mettupalayam Forest Range, Coimbatore Division during 2010 - 2011, has been taken over by CBI, agency FIR said.





CBI has already taken over three cases of suspected elephant poaching in the state from the year 2014 to 2021 in the same forest belt based on an order from HC.





The high court while ordering a CBI inquiry into the suspected poaching quoted the report of Wildlife Crime Control Division in which it was alleged that the poaching ‘kingpin’ 'Eagle' Rajan’s diary showed the supply of ivory artifacts to high profile individuals across the country, including a well-known industrialist from Chennai.





' Eagle' Rajan's diary notes had names of many prominent persons from across the country who were believed to be his customers.