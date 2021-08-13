Tamil Nadu Budget 2021: Chennai to get new Metro routes, Madurai Metro project in pipeline

Chennai :

Newer Metro lines will be introduced in the Chennai Metro, announced Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan in his maiden budget presentation. He announced that the city will get a new route for Chennai Metro from Kodambakkam to Poonamalle before 2025.





He also said the State government will commence the Metro Rail project from Airport to Kilambakkam via Tambaram. Meanwhile, a detailed project report for the Metro rail project in Madurai city will be prepared soon, announced PTR.









Palanivel Thiaga Rajan is presenting the state's revised budget for 2021-22. Former deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam presented the interim budget for the year 2021-22 on February 23, before the assembly elections.