SC/ST court remands Army man to 15-day custody for not marrying girl

Vellore :

Sources said that Udayakumar (28) of Onnupuram village in Arani taluk, Tiruvannamalai district befriended a 20-year-old girl from Ranipet to whom he professed love and involved in a sexual relationship. When the girl asked him to marry, he refused citing their different castes. As Udayakumar continued to dodge marriage, the girl complained to Ranipet AWP who registered a case. Meanwhile, Udayakumar fearing arrest sought anticipatory bail in Madras HC which refused to oblige him and asked him to surrender in Vellore SC/ST court. Udayakumar approached the court on Wednesday where lawyers arguing for the girl said that he would rejoin duty and evade responsibility. Hence, the court remanded him to custody.