Fri, Aug 13, 2021

SC/ST court remands Army man to 15-day custody for not marrying girl

Published: Aug 13,202107:10 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

The Vellore SC/ST court late on Wednesday remanded a serviceman to 15-day custody for refusing to marry a girl with whom he was in a relationship for over three years.

Representative Image
Representative Image
Vellore:
Sources said that Udayakumar (28) of Onnupuram village in Arani taluk, Tiruvannamalai district befriended a 20-year-old girl from Ranipet to whom he professed love and involved in a sexual relationship. When the girl asked him to marry, he refused citing their different castes. As Udayakumar continued to dodge marriage, the girl complained to Ranipet AWP who registered a case. Meanwhile, Udayakumar fearing arrest sought anticipatory bail in Madras HC which refused to oblige him and asked him to surrender in Vellore SC/ST court. Udayakumar approached the court on Wednesday where lawyers arguing for the girl said that he would rejoin duty and evade responsibility. Hence, the court remanded him to custody.
Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations