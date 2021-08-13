6 Tasmac staff held for selling liquor in black,bottles worth Rs 5 lakh seized

Coimbatore :

The accused, identified as Mahalingam, 37, Dhanapal, 40, both running a Tasmac bar at Gandhi Nagar area and their employees Mahadevan, Karnan, Vijayakumar and Anand were found selling liquor at an exorbitant price beyond the permitted time. The district administration has ordered closure of Tasmac outlets at 5 pm to prevent the spread of COVID-19. However, the bar staff hoarded liquor bottles and sold them in the evenings. Police seized 3,500 bottles worth around Rs 5 lakh. The Anupperpalayam police registered a case and further inquiries are on.