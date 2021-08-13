State cancels Grama Sabha meetings in villages on I-Day due to COVID

The state issued instructions to all District Collectors not to conduct Grama Sabha meetings on Independence Day due to coronavirus spread.
Chennai: Through the order, Praveen P Nair, Director of Rural Development and Panchyat Raj, directed the Collectors to issue orders to grama panachayats not to convene any meeting in panchayats. Grama Sabha meetings are conducted on four days every year such as Republic Day, May Day, Independence Day and on Gandhi Jayanthi. However, due to COVID-19 the meetings were not held. Moreover, the state announced that cultural programmes of school and college students will be avoided in Independence Day functions. The programmes will be telecasted. Collectors were directed to visit houses of freedom fighters to honour them.
