Pamban fishermen allege attack by Sri Lankan Navy, one injured on head

Madurai :

The injured has been identified as S Selvam, sources said. Selvam is actually a sailor in the boat owned by R Prasath bearing registration numbers – IND-TN-11-MM-750. While fishermen were near Katchatheevu, the Lankan Navy personnel were said to have hurled stones and bottles at the boat to chase them away. However, Selvam got hit and suffered head injuries. The victim said fellow fishers managed to escape from the attack after leaving the fishing net and returning to shore.