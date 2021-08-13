CM releases 12 books on Tamil songs to be used in HR and CE temples

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday released a collection of 12 books on Tamil devotional songs to be sung in the temples administered by Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department (HR&CE).
Chennai: “The books will ensure that the devotees understand the words that are used while offering prayers and will make them happy. The books will encourage more frequent usage of Tamil in offering prayers,” said Stalin, after releasing the books. HR & CE Department has commenced the scheme of offering prayers in Tamil in all the major temples in the state and in the first phase, from August 3, the scheme of offering prayers in Tamil commenced. Boards with the name and contact details of the priests have been put up in the temples. As a continuation of the scheme, the books with Tamil devotional songs were released.
