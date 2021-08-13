‘Thirunangaigal’ coined by MK will be brought back, says Geetha Jeevan

Chennai :

You have successfully retained your portfolio for the second time. Now it is 100 days of forming government. How is Stalin’s administration compared to his father and former chief minister M Karunanidhi?





Stalin is as active as his father and through my experience with both of them as a minister, I can say that the Chief Minister acts swift like his father.





When Karunanidhi coined the term ‘Thirunangaigal’ (meaning transgender in English) you played an active part as Minister then. Now AIADMK has changed the name of that community to third gender. Will the DMK government take steps to bring back the name ‘Thirunangaigal?’ AIADMK did it on purpose to change the name from ‘Thirunangaigal’ to third gender because our leader Kalaignar gave that name to them. But, the present state government will take steps to call them as ‘Thirunangaigal’ again and the reference in Governor’s address recently is a testimony towards that commitment.





During the previous AIADMK rule, more than 50 per cent of the government working women’s hostels were closed. Will the present government reopen them?





Definitely. In a recent meeting, the Chief Minister has stressed the need to open more government-run working women’s hostels mainly in Chennai and its neighbouring districts. The state government is planning to construct a huge government working women’s hostel at Vadapalani with a capacity to accommodate 850 persons.





In the previous rule there were many irregularities in supply of eggs under midday meals scheme. Will the state government rectify them?





There was monopoly in supply of eggs in the last government. To weed out that menace, the state has called for a fresh tender on Wednesday. The bidding process will be transparent to ensure that there is no monopoly again.





DMK in its poll manifesto listed various promises. Will they be fulfilled and what can people expect in the budget on Friday?





I cannot reveal the components of the budget before it is presented. But all the poll promises will be fulfilled within five years. The budget will cater to the needs of all sections of society and will be a budget for all.