Gala celebrations mark World Elephant Day, children sensitised to conservation

Children enjoy their time with the jumbos at Theppakadu Elephant Camp in the MTR in The Nilgiris

Coimbatore :

The elephants in the camp were served with a sumptuous treat comprising of their favourites including jackfruit, banana and sweet pongal as part of grand celebrations to mark World Elephant Day. The group of school children enjoyed a visual treat of the elephants in their natural habitat.





Tusker dies of electrocution Meanwhile, a tusker died of electrocution when it came into contact with an illegal electric fence put up surrounding a farm in Bitherkad forest range in The Nilgiris on Thursday. It lost its life, unfortunately on the World Elephant Day, when the Forest Department and wildlife organisations were observing awareness events towards conserving the jumbos. The elephant aged around five years had tried to make its way into a sprawling areca nut farm of V Saji in Vattakulli near Murukkambadi in the morning, when it was electrocuted by the illegal electric fence. Saji, who noticed the elephant lying dead had gone into hiding to his native village in Kerala fearing action from the Forest Department.





Inquiries revealed that he had powered the fence surrounding his farm with electricity tapped from his house. A post mortem was performed on the animal by a team of veterinarians. A case has been registered against Saji under Wildlife Protection Act and a search is on to nab him.





The department has planned to ask TNEB to suspend connection to his house. A few days ago, a sloth bear died of electrocution.