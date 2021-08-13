Chief Justice angry over lack of response from Forest Dept on Rivaldo’s rehab

Chennai :

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu before whom the plea moved by animal activist S Muralidharan came up in this regard on Thursday was incensed with the lack of response from the counsel appearing for the Forest Department about Rivaldo’s rehabilitation. With the counsel stating that Rivaldo cannot be transferred to any elephant camp as veterinarians have ruled out the option of sedating him, the bench led by Chief Justice Banerjee sought to know about the rehabilitation plan in such an event.





But, with the counsel drawing a blank, the Chief Justice criticised the government counsels failing to render any assistance to the court and posted the case to Friday directing the counsel to get necessary instructions in this regard. He also asked the Advocate General to look into the aspect of government counsels being present in court with either inadequate or no instructions at all.





Indian Centre for Animal Rights and Education, founder Muralidharan has stated in his plea that Rivaldo is handicapped, due to which he has trouble foraging. Moreover, since he has lived with human beings for several years, he cannot be let into the forest and is bound to return every time.