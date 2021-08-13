Activists besiege Ariyalur Collector at public hearing

Thiruchirapalli :

The private cement factory has decided to expand their limestone mines in their land at Reddypalayam village for which a public hearing was organised at Muniyankurichi on Thursday. Ariyalur Collector P Ramana Saraswathi presided over the meeting in the presence of District Pollution Control Engineer Venkatesh.





As soon as the meeting commenced, Moorthy and Murugesan from Muniyankurichi village demanded to undertake sanitation programme properly as promised by the factory. They also demanded employment for one from each family. When social activist Tamil Kalam Ilavarasan raised concerns about the environment pollution due to the limestone mines, Collector Ramana Saraswathi intervened and asked him to speak about the issues particularly related to Muniyankurichi village mines. But, soon other social activists raised slogans before the Collector and went near the officials and attempted to lay siege to them. Soon the police rushed in to guard the officials.





Subsequently, the Collector announced to have a time limit. Soon everyone returned to their seat and continued to register their grievances. Social activists Sankar, Ariyalur district Farmers Association president Sengamuthu and Swaminathan from Muniyankurichi spoke demanding to ground water level in the district and asked the cement factory to plant trees for green cover.