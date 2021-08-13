Kovai will get industrial park proposed by ex-CM Karunanidhi, hints Minister

Chennai :

Speaking to reporters, after meeting representatives of various industrial associations in Coimbatore, the Minister said that these investments have come within a short time of DMK assuming power in the state.





Stating that Coimbatore plays a pivotal role in the industrial development of the state, Thangam Thennarasu said the industrial bodies have sought for setting up an industrial park in the district.





“Their demand will be fulfilled with the consent of Chief Minister MK Stalin and their other grievances would also be sorted out. This government will create a very conducive environment to establish new businesses and create jobs,” he added.





Pointing out that industries and particularly export units were allowed to function without hindrance during COVID-19 pandemic, the Minister said that Amazon’s warehouse inaugurated by the CM in Coimbatore will provide employment to 2,000 people. Rural Industries Minister TM Anbarasan said that Asia’s biggest industrial park proposed on 316 acres by former chief minister M Karunanidhi in the year 2011 in areas combining Coimbatore and Tirupur districts will soon be brought to use by setting up basic amenities for Rs 18 crore.





“Once, the industrial park comes into use, it will provide jobs directly and indirectly for 50,000 people,” he said. Earlier members of Codissia, an industrial body, submitted a petition to the Ministers to set up a skill development center and a slew of other demands.