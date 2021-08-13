Prisoners to be allowed to meet visitors from Aug 16

The prisons department, which had suspended visitation hours for inmates across the State from April 27 due to the second wave of COVID, has decided to resume it from August 16.
Chennai:
Inmates were allowed to make video calls to their relatives, they would now be allowed to meet visitors provided the latter is either fully vaccinated or possesses RT-PCR negative certificate given within the last 72 hours. Visitors should also wear a proper mask, and would be allowed to meet the kin after thermal screening.
The meeting period would be for 15 minutes and visitors should fix appointments through e-Prisons Visitors Management System or over the phone at least a day before the visit. Visitors would be allowed to meet the inmates between 9 am and 2 pm only on weekdays, excluding gazetted holidays, said a release from DGP (Prisons) Sunil Kumar Singh.
Contact numbers to fix appointment are, Prison I, Puzhal: 93454 74957; Prison-II, Puzhal: 97907 98043; Vellore: 0416 2900013; Cuddalore: 94885 88512; Tiruchy: 0413 2333213; Salem: 0427 2405163; Coimbatore: 0422 2307218; Madurai: 0452 2361125; Palayamkottai: 0462 2531845.
