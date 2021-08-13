Prisoners to be allowed to meet visitors from Aug 16

Chennai :

Inmates were allowed to make video calls to their relatives, they would now be allowed to meet visitors provided the latter is either fully vaccinated or possesses RT-PCR negative certificate given within the last 72 hours. Visitors should also wear a proper mask, and would be allowed to meet the kin after thermal screening.





The meeting period would be for 15 minutes and visitors should fix appointments through e-Prisons Visitors Management System or over the phone at least a day before the visit. Visitors would be allowed to meet the inmates between 9 am and 2 pm only on weekdays, excluding gazetted holidays, said a release from DGP (Prisons) Sunil Kumar Singh.





Contact numbers to fix appointment are, Prison I, Puzhal: 93454 74957; Prison-II, Puzhal: 97907 98043; Vellore: 0416 2900013; Cuddalore: 94885 88512; Tiruchy: 0413 2333213; Salem: 0427 2405163; Coimbatore: 0422 2307218; Madurai: 0452 2361125; Palayamkottai: 0462 2531845.