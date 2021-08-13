Health Minister flags off 23 buses on new routes

Chennai :

The Health Minister said about 60 per cent of the people in Saidapet live in slums and they are dependent on public transport. Many residents here have relatives in Chengalpattu, Villupuram and Tindivanam as most of them came from there to settle here” he said.





Out of 21,000 buses being operated in Tamil Nadu, 10,000 are free for women, said the Transport Minister.





“Traders from Saidapet used to go to Koyambedu market only once in the morning due to transportation costs. But the new buses have proved helpful and they can travel twice a day,” said Rajakannapan. He added that there has been a huge revival in the transport sector after the DMK came into power.