Alagiri calls upon democratic forces to unite and defeat BJP attempts to block Oppn

Remarking that blocking the Twitter handles to prevent views against the government from being aired was tantamount to the burial of democracy, the TNCC president said. Accusing Modi of acting like a dictator by using his brutal majority in the Parliament, Alagiri said that collective responsibility was the foundation of the Cabinet, but none other than Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were visible to the people. Centralisation of power at the Prime Minister’s office is a major challenge to democracy, he added.

Referring to the blocking of the official handles of Congress party and Rahul Gandhi by Twitter at the behest of the Centre, Alagiri, in a statement, said the freedom of expression was a fundamental right guaranteed to every citizen by the Constitution. A situation has arisen for forces believing in democracy to unite to defeat the fascism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP regime which attempts to deprive the citizen’s their right to air their views on Twitter and Facebook, Alagiri said.