Hundreds of fish die in Teppakulam tank

Residents of Tiruchy were shocked to witness hundreds of fish died and floated in Teppakulam tank near Rockfort hillock in the city on Thursday
Thiruchirapalli:
Fisheries department inspected the tank and blamed food contamination as the reason for the death of fish.
The Civic staff while removing the dead fish from the tank had also recovered plastic waste from the tank and said that the people have been dumping wastes in the tank and so planned to increase the height of fencing..
Meanwhile the HR&CE department has insisted the civic body to maintain the cleanliness of the tank.
