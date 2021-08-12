AIADMK forms legal panel to fight cases

Chennai :

The party which is reeling after facing two back to back raids by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) of the state police on senior leaders and former ministers M.R. Vijayabasker and S.P. Velumani fears that this is only the tip of the iceberg.





Party state coordinator O Panneerselvam and co-coordinator, Edappadi. K. Palaniswami in a statement issued on Thursday said that there was a rise in cases against party functionaries every day. The leaders said that the cases being foisted against party functionaries and leaders were at the instigation of the ruling party to take revenge on the AIADMK.





The statement said, "The committee formed by the party comprising of senior party leaders and legal brains will extend full support to the partymen when political opponents foist false cases with vindictiveness. We urge the partymen to reach out to the committee and get the matter redressed."





The party has constituted a committee comprising of senior party leaders and former ministers, D Jayakumar, CVe Shanmugham and N. Thalavai Sundaram. It also comprises party steering committee member P.H. Manoj Pandian, Advocate wing joint secretary R.M. Babu Murugavel and election wing deputy secretary I.S. Inbadurai.





Legal committee member and former minister D. Jayakumar told IANS, "As mentioned by our leaders, the party has constituted a committee to fight cases foisted by the DMK against our leaders and workers and this committee would support our partymen against any case being fabricated against the party leaders and workers."





He added that the DMK government of M.K. Stalin was practicing the politics of vindictiveness and vendetta and that the AIADMK would fight this legally and politically.