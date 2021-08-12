AIADMK forms a legal cell to help the party men facing corruption charges

Chennai :

The opposition AIADMK on Thursday formed a legal cell of six senior party office bearers to provide legal assistance for former ministers and party functionaries facing vigilance and corruption charges framed by the state DVAC. A statement from the AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and opposition floor leader Edappadi K Palaniswami urged the party workers to make use of the cell and discuss the legal nuances and assistance required to face the cases legally. Former ministers D Jayakumar, C Ve Shanmugham, along with AIADMK legislators Manoj Pandian and Thalavai Sundaram will be part of the cell, the statement said. The six-member cell also comprises former MLAs Babu Murugavel and I S Inbathurai.





The AIADMK leaders in their joint statement reiterated their earlier view that the recently formed DMK government is involved in vendetta politics and is on a spree foisting cases against AIADMK members. Those members should reach out to the party legal cell for assistance and the party will help those booked in such cases to fight out the cases legally, the statement added.





Meanwhile, the AIADMK had also invited the party MLAs for a meeting on Friday at its headquarters to discuss the strategies that should be taken up during the upcoming budget session in the assembly. The MLAs have been asked to follow the covid protocols during the meeting and entry was denied for non-legislators, the party said in another statement.





According to AIADMK insiders, former minister S P Velumani who is accused by the DVAC of being involved in the corruption and scams had also reached out to his supporters and MLAs to create an uproar in the assembly charging that the DMK is foisting cases. It may be noted that Velumani who is also the AIADMK party whip can issue orders to the party MLAs insisting them to raise an issue in the assembly.