For the first time, TN Polytechnic counselling likely to go online

Chennai :

For the first time, the counselling for the polytechnic in Tamil Nadu is expected to go online as the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) is taking steps as it was done for Engineering admissions.





As the registration of applications for all polytechnic courses in government and private institutions will be over soon, a senior official from the Higher Education Department said that the online counselling proposal has been initiated since full normalcy have not been restored from the COVID-19 pandemic situation.





"Most of the students, who join polytechnic courses, will be from Class X and therefore, the online counselling will be much simpler compared to the engineering virtual admissions", he added.





At present, there were 51 government, 34, government-aided, four affiliated, about 400 self-financing and 14 hotel management and catering technology polytechnic institutions were functioning across the State.





Stating that every year about 80,000 students were admitted in the polytechnic colleges, the official pointed out "last year so many candidates have suffered to reach the Student's Facilitation Centres (SFC) for certificate verification and counselling due to COVID- 19 pandemic situation and therefore against this backdrop the online counselling was mooted".





The official said that the online counselling process will be very simple, which can be even accessed through Android mobile phones. "The software, which would be prepared for the online admission procedure for polytechnic, will have only a few steps for the students to know about the certificate verification, rank list, counselling process and the names of the colleges they were admitted", he added.





However, the official said "the authorities in the DOTE is trying their level best to implement the online polytechnic counselling this year itself and added that they are also consulting the health expert whether it would be safe to conduct physical counselling this year".





He said that the government has established a video conferencing centre at DOTE at a cost of Rs 1.19 crore to meet the growing educational requirements especially implementing e-governance in all the technical education so that to minimise paper works.