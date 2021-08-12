Puducherry budget session to commence from August 26

Puducherry :

It may be noted that, as the previous Congress-DMK government was toppled, a budget could not be presented in March last and a Vote-on-Account Budget, covering expenditure for a period of five months from April to August 2021, for a total expenditure of Rs 3,934 crore, has been passed in Parliament to keep the fiscal situation afloat since President’s rule was in force in the Union Territory. After the formation of NR Congress-BJP government, Chief Minister N Rangaswamy sent a proposal for Rs 10,100 crore budget and the Centre is yet to give approval for the same. Meanwhile, Rangasamy on Wednesday held discussions with Speaker R Selvam in respect of convening the budget session of the Assembly. According to sources here, it was decided to commence the budget session from August 26 with the customary address by the Lt Governor. Chief Minister N Rangaswamy, holding finance portfolio, will present a full-fledged annual budget on August 27.