Public hearings for Chennai-B’luru Expressway held in Ranipet, Vellore

Vellore :

The meeting held in Banavaram in Sholingur taluk of Ranipet district saw 150 persons participating. Highways and pollution control board officials and the special land acquisition DRO who were present briefed on the advantages of the project which would pass through 28 villages between Kondakuppam and Tirumalpur. Speaking at a meeting held in Vallimalai of Vellore district, Collector B Kumaravel Pandian said that a sketch of the project with regard to the villages it would pass through would be displayed at the local panchayat office for the public to clear their doubts. Stating that land givers would be provided compensation immediately, he also said that those who felt that the compensation was not enough could appeal directly to the Collector for an upward revision.