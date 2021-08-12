Govt told to respond to Sterlite plea in HC to evacuate raw materials, scrap

Madurai :

A petition filed by A Sumathi, chief operating officer, came up for hearing before a division bench of Justices M Duraiswamy and S Ananthi. The petitioner has sought permission to remove in-process reverts, raw materials, scrap and disposal of used oil from the plant premises under the supervision of a local-level monitoring committee with the mandated manpower limit of 250. It is necessary to evacuate these materials and sell it, the proceeds of which would cover part of the costs incurred for the production of oxygen. The petition counsel said all these materials inside the plant are worth Rs 200 crore with limited shelf value. The bench, after hearing, directed the state government to respond and adjourned the case to September 2.