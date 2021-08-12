Rajendra Chola’s birth anniv to be celebrated as govt function: CM

Chennai :

“Following demands of people of Ariyalur district, historical researchers and various sections of people, the birth anniversary of Rajendra Chola which is celebrated at district level in Ariyalur will be celebrated as a government function,” said Stalin, in a press communique.





Stalin also said that Rajendra Chola, the great king, constructed the renowned Brihadeeswarar Temple in Gangaikondacholapuram in Ariyalur district 1,000 years ago. The art and culture of Cholas got a lift from the era of Rajendra Chola-I and recognising the historical value of the temple, UNESCO, recently, announced the temple as one of the heritage sites.





The birth anniversary of the Chola king is celebrated every year on the day of Aadi Thiruvathirai (Thiruvathirai star in Aadi month) in Gangaikondacholapuram and its surrounding areas. From this year onwards every birth anniversary of Rajendra Chola which falls on Aadi Thiruvathirai will be celebrated as government function, the Chief Minister said.