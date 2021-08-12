Recognise women farmers, demands Kalanjiam’s Ponnuthayi

Chennai :

“In Tamil Nadu, only those who own farmlands are recognised as farmers and all benefits such as kisan credit card are extended to them. Our association has more than 20,000 women members, but only less than 10 per cent of them own lands owing to the large chunk of women who undertake farming are not recognised. The state should recognise us and should provide land for farming for long lease and to provide benefits to women farmers,” said Ponnuthayi, president, Kalanjiam women farmers association, while addressing reporters in Chennai.





Ponnuthayi also said that since the state is preparing to present its first independent agriculture budget, the association has submitted host of recommendations and one of the key recommendations is to include climate-resilient cereals in menu of midday meals and also in Amma canteens. “About 47 per cent of the children in India are malnourished and if cereals are provided to them it will be eradicated,” added Ponnuthayi.