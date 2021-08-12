CM praises Cong MP Jothimani for speech on OBC issue in Parl

Chennai :

A busy Stalin who makes time to ride his bike and hit the gym to stay fit has now found time to appreciate Parliament debates of his allies too. While most of the state polity was busy discussing the outcome of the DVAC raid at former AIADMK minister S P Velumani and his associates places, Stalin has spared time to call and appreciate Congress MP from Karur S Jothimani’s speech on the 127th Constitutional Amendment Bill moved by the ruling BJP to empower state’s to decide on the list of OBCs.





The CM’s gesture came to light after the Congress Parliamentarian posted a message in this regard on her official Twitter handle. “A short while ago, I received a call from CM’s residence. Brother @mkstalin appreciated me for the speech I made in the Parliament yesterday. His appreciation amid hectic schedule and efficient administration gladdens me,” Jothimani tweeted thanking Stalin for his gesture. Jothimani had criticized the ruling BJP, accusing it of being hypocritical on the issue of rights and welfare of SC/STs and OBCs. DMK was among the opposition parties that had demanded the union government to lift the 50% cap on reservation in the country. Significantly, the CM, who does not fail to mention the contribution or rather performance of his MPs in public, has not lauded other party MPs on many occasions, at least in the recent years. The DMK, which is the third largest party in the Parliament, has also been collecting performance reports from its MPs periodically.