Portal for odd semester polytechnic students to be open till Aug 27

Chennai :

A senior official from DOTE told DT Next that the online portal will be opened till August 27 and accordingly, the students could register themselves following the guidelines issued this year.





For the re-admission, guidelines for students falling under the specific category should apply. Accordingly, students, who have discontinued their studies in the previous year due to a shortage of attendance only could enroll. Similarly, students who wish to apply for re-admission must not have completed six years (from their year of admission in the diploma course) in case of the full course and six-and-half years (from their year of admission in diploma course) in case of sandwich course and seven-year (from their year of admission into diploma course) in case of part-time course.





On the transfer between institutions, the guidelines said that transfer from one institution to another will be permitted at the beginning of the academic year, which is an odd semester like III, V, and VII.





“However, transfer requests will also be considered in even semesters (II, IV, VI, and VIII) or genuine cases like transfer of workplace of part-time students and parents of full-time students and health conditions of students based on valid proof only,” the official added.





Similarly, transfer requests from government polytechnic colleges to other state-run or aided institutions alone will be accepted. However, transfer requests from government or government-aided polytechnic colleges to private polytechnic colleges and vice-versa will not be accepted.





However, students studying in self-supporting courses conducted by the government-aided polytechnic college could apply for transfer to other self-financing institutions and vice-versa. “Transfer from DOTE affiliated polytechnic college to DOTE affiliated autonomous polytechnic college will not be accepted,” the guidelines said adding “transfer requested will be approved only based on the availability of vacancy in the institution to which transfer is sought.” Students were instructed that all the scanned copies of the transfer consent form duly filled and signed by principal of both colleges and supporting documents to establish the genuineness of the request must be submitted.