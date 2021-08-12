After weeks, Chennai sees significant rise in daily cases

Chennai :

Chennai recorded the highest number of daily cases at 243, overtaking Coimbatore (229) after a few weeks. Erode reported 167 cases, while Chengalpattu logged 140.





The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu is at 1.3 per cent. Coimbatore and Erode is at 1.9 per cent, while Salem and the Nilgris recorded 1.8 per cent; Ariyalur, Cuddalore, and Tiruvarur recorded 1.7 per cent; and Chennai, 0.8 per cent.





The State recorded 28 deaths on Wednesday, taking the toll to 34,395. A total of 1,917 people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking the total recoveries to 25,26,317. As many as 1,62,791 more samples were tested in the State in the past 24 hours.