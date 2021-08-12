Only 85 pc fees to be collected in 6 instalments: Govt to pvt schools

Chennai :

Private school managements were also instructed to give an option to parents wherein they can pay fees in up to six instalments. The School Education Department will issue detailed guidelines on opening of schools, a release stated.





The management of private unaided schools shall collect 85% of the annual school fees (based on the fee fixed for the academic year 2019-2020) for 2021-2022 in six instalments from those students/parents such as State and Central government employees, public sector undertakings, professionals and business owners who have not suffered a loss of income during this pandemic, provided online classes were held, a release from N Nandakumar, commissioner, School Education Department, stated.





If the students had already paid the first instalment for this academic year, the balance amount should be paid by way of instalments as per the new guidelines. Parents who have suffered loss of income in the pandemic, shall file an application with the school management, who shall consider their request and collect 75% of fees (based on the fee fixed for the academic year 2019-2020). If the students had already paid the first instalment, the balance should be paid on or before February 2, 2022.





If any parents seek further concession for payment of annual fees on account of unemployment, business closure due to lockdown, they shall make a representation to the school management, who shall consider such representation on case-to-case basis.





School management should not debar any students from attending either online classes or physical classes on account of non-payment of fees, arrears, including instalment, and should not withhold results of examinations of any student on that ground.