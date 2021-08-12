New cluster in Kilpauk after 24 test +ve post temple visit

Chennai :

“A new cluster was identified at Varadammal Garden Street three days ago and we tested more than 300 samples of which 24 turned positive, and a 41-year-old woman died, as these people had gathered at a temple festival not following protocols. Also, none was vaccinated,” Radhakrishnan said after addressing the media after inspecting Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital, Omandurar. Adding that they are in the process of identifying at least 10 to 15 hotspots in the city, the official assured immediate steps were being taken to control them.





He said the callous attitude of the public has led to cases again increasing in Chennai, Erode, Coimbatore, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Tiruvarur, and Chengalpattu districts for the past two weeks, which is worrisome.