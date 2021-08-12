Clinical trials expected to take 18 months

CMC Vellore which was accorded permission by the DCGI for the mixed vaccine study, plans to start clinical trials after getting permission from the CTRI (Clinical Trials Registry of India), Dr Winsley Rose, the project’s principal investigator, said.
Vellore: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John also said, “Studies on mixing vaccines is already under way abroad with patients being administered the Astra Zeneca shot first followed by Pfizer.” Dr Rose added, “We expect to get clearance from CTRI in 10 days and thereafter volunteers will be recruited for two groups. The first group will comprise those who haven’t been inoculated at all while the second group will have those yet to receive the second dose.” The trials are expected to last around 18 months and reports would be sent to the Centre.
