Young woman from Ariyalur dies of suspected Dengue symptoms

Thiruchirapalli :

It is said, more than 250 people were residing at Pilakurichi village near Senthurai where several of them had complaints of high temperature and body pain for the past few weeks and so they were admitted in the GH and their blood samples were taken for testing in which 10 persons found to have the symptoms of Dengue.





Meanwhile, on Tuesday the condition of Nivetha (23) , one of the residents from the village, had deteriorated and so she was rushed to a private hospital and was undergoing treatment in intensive care. However, in the night she died despite treatment.





The local body staff and the health officials have been camping in the village.