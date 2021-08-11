TN schools asked to follow Madras HC guidelines on fee collection

Chennai :

State School Education Commissioner, K. Nandhakumar in a circular to all Chief Educational Officials (CEOs) and District Educational Officials (DEOs) has directed that they must act according to the Madras HC order for the collection of fees from students by unaided private schools.





The Madras HC has said if a dispute arises between parent/student and the school management, the DEOs concerned must take an appropriate decision.





The Commissioner in his circular has reiterated that all DEOs and the CEOs should instruct the unaided private schools again over the fee collection for the academic year 2021-22. The circular urged the CEOs and DEOs to communicate to the unaided schools that if there was any violation by them it would be taken as contempt of court. It said strict action would be taken against the school concerned if it violates the court's guidelines in collecting fees.





The Madras HC has said the schools could collect fees up to 85 per cent in six instalments from parents who were not affected by Covid-19 for the academic year 2021-22. Parents who have suffered a loss of income due to the pandemic can give a request to the school management for consideration of a reduction in fees and can pay 75 per cent of the original fees in six equal instalments. The fee remains the same as was fixed during the academic year 2019-20. Private unaided educational institutions have been directed to collect the fee arrears for 2020-21 in equal instalments.





The court has directed the school managements to consider the plea of those who have lost their jobs or business during the pandemic. However, the court said this can be entertained only on an individual basis.