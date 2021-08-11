HC directs CBI to commence trial in the Pollachi Sexual abuse case by September 01

Chennai :

The Madras high court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), dealing with the sensitive Pollachi sexual abuse case to take all earnest efforts to apprehend all the persons involved in the case and commence the trial by September 01, 2021.





Seeking to CBI to file a report in such regard before the commencement of the trial, Justice M Dhandapani also directed the trial court to ensure that the name of the witness is not revealed to any other person, which is likely to lead to the identification of the witness.





Also, while directing the Government to initiate departmental action against the then Superintendent of Police and other police personnel, who were involved in divulging the names of the victims and the accused to the media, the court sought the State to take all necessary steps for providing Live Link for taking deposition of the victims and the witnesses.





Further, in view of the sensitivity of the case, Justice Dhandapani also sought the trial court to take all necessary steps to conduct “In-Camera Proceedings” and directed the Forensic Lab, under the State to submit the necessary reports relating to the items sent for analysis, to CBI within two weeks.





The court also directed the Sessions Judge, Mahalir Neethi Mandram, Coimbatore, to conduct the trial on day-to-day basis and complete the same within six months. It also sought the Public Prosecutor appointed by the CBI before the trial court to take the assistance of K. Srinivasan, Special Public Prosecutor for CBI Cases, for the effective conduct of the trial in accordance with.





Justice Dhandapani offered the directions while rejecting a default bail plea moved by one of the accused in the case citing the failure of the CBI to file the supplementary charge-sheet within the stipulated 90 days.





The court rejected the bail plea on the basis that the supplementary report cannot be considered in isolation, but should be considered in conjunction with the initial report filed by the investigating agency. The petitioner’s contention that the report filed pursuant to further investigation is a defective report, which has been returned to the investigating agency and, therefore, there is no report in the eye of law by which he could be fastened with the crime was also rejected on the basis that the non-filing of the forensic analysis report along with the supplementary report does not vitiate the supplementary report.