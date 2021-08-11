Rajendra Cholan's birth anniversary to be celebrated as govt function- CM

Chennai :

Chief Minister M K Stalin, on Wednesday, announced that the birth anniversary of King Rajendra Cholan will be celebrated as a government function.





"Following the demands of people of Ariyalur district, historical researchers and various sections of people, the birth anniversary of Rajendra Cholan which is celebrated at district level in Ariyalur district will be celebrated as a government function", said Stalin, in a press communique.





Stalin also said that Rajendra Cholan The Great constructed the renowned Brihadeeswarar Temple in Gangaikondacholapuram in Ariyar district before 1000 years. The art and culture of Cholas got a lift from the era of Rajendra Cholan-I and recognising the historical value of the temple UNESCO, recently, announced the temple as one of the heritage sites.





The birth anniversary of the Chola king is celebrated every year on the day of Aadi Thiruvathirai (Thiruvathirai is a star in Aadi month) in Gangaikonda Cholapuram and its surrounding areas and from this year every the birth anniversary of Rajendra Cholan which falls on Aadi Thiruvathirai will be celebrated as government function.