38,799 people benefitted under Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

After the launch of Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam, 38,799 people have been benefitted from the scheme in Tamil Nadu so far. The state health department released the performance report of the scheme on Tuesday.





The highest number of 3,059 people were benefitted from the scheme in Ramanathapuram, followed by 2,038 in Thiruvannamalai and 1,977 people in Coimbatore. A total of 1,858 people have been screened and provided medical care in Chennai. The lowest number of 258 people were benefitted in Mayiladuthurai.





Since the inception of the scheme, 11,247 persons with diabetes and 17,442 persons with hypertension have been diagnosed with Diabetes. At least 7,831 persons diagnosed with Hypertension were given medicine kits, 1,147 persons were provided with palliative care and treatment, 1,118 persons underwent physiotherapy treatment in Tamil Nadu, and CAPD treatment was provided to 14 people.





The scheme will be gradually expanded to reach the people through 8,713 sub-health centers in 385 constituencies in other rural areas of the state by the end of this year. 8,713 female health volunteers, 385 physiotherapists and 385 supportive care nurses will be involved in the home search service. The scheme will be expanded with the relevant staff to reach the people through 460 urban health centers in the suburbs.