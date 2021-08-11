Devotees barred from Velankanni festival this year, says Nagai Collector

Devotees are not allowed for Velankanni Basilica annual festival due to COVID-19 restrictions, said Nagapattinam Collector on Tuesday.
Thiruchirapalli: According to Collector Dr Arun Thamburaj, all the religious places are closed on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays till August 31. However, the devotees of Velankanni Basilica festival, which is scheduled to be held from August 29 to September 8, are not allowed to take part in all the events, but they can watch them online, he added. Meanwhile, the lodges in the Velankanni Town Panchayat are not allowed to function from August 29 to September 8. Similarly, hotels and other eateries are asked to close during the festival and the district administration has also instructed not to open any temporary stalls across Velankanni. He appealed to the devotees and the local people to strictly follow the instructions and cooperate with the district administration in combating COVID-19.
