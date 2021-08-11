Pastor George Ponnaiah gets conditional bail in hate speech case

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday granted conditional bail for Pastor P George Ponnaiah, who is facing charges of alleged hate speech hurting religious sentiments.
Madurai: On July 18, the pastor hit out at the DMK government for ignoring minorities and failing its election promises and also criticised HRCE Minister PK Sekar Babu and IT Minister T Mano Thangaraj for their actions partial to the Hindu community. The petitioner counsel argued that the petitioner also regretted on July 20 for the talks by another video as alleged and was wrongly implicated in this case with malafide intention. Moreover, he is an elderly person with serious ailments who had underwent major cardiac surgery in 2021. Justice B Pugalendhi, after hearing the bail plea, granted him conditional bail and directed the petitioner to put his signature at Thillai Nagar police station in Tiruchy and took an undertaking that the petitioner would not pass such comments against political leaders and religions again.
