Ariyalur District Panchayat Council warns of resolution against cement firm

A resolution to close the cement factory unit would be passed in the Ariyalur District Panchayat Council if it continues to violate norms, said chairman P Chandrasekar on Tuesday. Speaking in a council meeting held in Ariyalur, chairman Chandrasekar said the Dalmia Cement factory unit near Ottukoil has been discharging toxic gas during the night which causes various diseases to the residents.

"Many residents complain that they have been affected with respiratory problems and the factory administration has been informed several times but in vain," he said. Chandrasekar said that the factory failed to regulate their lorry service and it caused four accidents in a week. "If the unit continues to violate the norms, a resolution to shut down the unit shall also be passed," warned the chairman. All the council members supported the decision. The meeting further continued and member Anbalagan sought permission to lift alluvial soil from water bodies and regulate the lorry services at the mines functioning at Reddipalayam and Idayathangudy to prevent frequent accidents.