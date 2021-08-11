Nilgiris couple poisons 2 children, commits suicide due to mounting debt

A couple committed suicide after poisoning their two children to death due to mounting debt in the Nilgiris on Monday.
Coimbatore: Police identified the deceased as Chandran, 45, a farmer from Pudumandu, his wife Geetha, 35, and their children Rakshitha, 16, a Class 11 student and Visventhar, Class 6 student. As their house remained closed for the last two days, neighbours on suspicion informed the police, who then broke into the house. The police were shocked to find the couple hanging and their children lying dead with frothing in their mouths. After preliminary inquiries, police suspect that the family took the extreme step due to debt. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post mortem and further inquiries are on.
