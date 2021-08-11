Police get custody of one of ‘Helicopter Brothers,’ receive more complaints

The police continued to receive complaints against the finance firm siblings (Helicopter Brothers) and investigations are still going on with the police custody of one of the owners, said IG (Central Zone) V Balakrishnan in Thanajvur on Tuesday.
Thiruchirapalli: Speaking to reporters, Balakrishnan said, the police have so far received three complaints against the Kumbakonam Finance Firm fraud case and we continue to receive complaints from the depositors who lost their funds with the siblings. Stating that the main accused have been arrested in the case, the IG said the police took Ganesh, one of the owners under custody and have been questioned. “With the complaints received from the depositors, they have cheated around Rs 20 crore and a case registered against them based on this and we have received another complaint of Rs 15 crore and an investigation is underway on that,” he added. He promised to probe all those involved in the case and those possibly helped the siblings to escape. “A thorough investigation would reveal where the siblings have diverted the money of the depositors,” said Balakrishnan.
