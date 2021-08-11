Asst HM struggling to get legal heir, community docs

Vellore :

Kuppusamy, assistant headmaster of Sedukarai in Gudiyattam have five siblings, Krishnaveni, Aruputham, Suguna, Geetha and Yuvaraj. Yuvaraj, claiming that his siblings were all dead, used bogus documents to convert 1.33 acres of land in nearby Rajakuppam to his name.





When the issue came to Kuppusamy’s notice, he approached the Gudiyattam tahsildar. He refused to heed his complaint due to which Kuppusamy moved the court and was granted a verdict in his favor in February this year stating that the five persons were the legal heirs of their deceased father K Murugan. Even after the court documents were submitted to the tahsildar, he still refused to provide the legal heir certificate to Kuppusamy.





Meanwhile, Kuppusamy’s children were unable to go for higher studies as the officials, to get back at Kuppusamy for his frequent incursions, refused them a community certificate.





“Though I submitted all relevant documents of both my wife and myself, officials refused to oblige,” Kuppusamy told DT Next. Hence, Kuppusamy, a few days ago submitted a petition to Vellore Collector B Kumaravel Pandian requesting that he be given the court okayed legal heir certificate and the community certificate for his children.





On Monday, when Kuppusamy approached the officials for his legal heir certificate, officials again asked him to apply online and promised to provide the certificate.





Meanwhile, Kuppusamy said, “Yuvaraj in a bid to get back at me has started issuing threats to my life and that of my family members.” Asked why his brother was going to such lengths to affect his family, Kuppusamy said, “he wants to ensure that nobody in my family comes up in life, because we prevented him from enjoying our land which he usurped through bogus documents.”