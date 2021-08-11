Farmers to protest in Delhi today over Mekedatu dam

Chennai :

In a statement, Tamil Nadu Vivsaigal Sangam general secretary P Shanmugam said that his association would hold a demonstration in New Delhi on Wednesday denouncing Karnataka for not recognising Tamil Nadu’s right over the Cauvery and disregarding the Supreme Court order and also condemning the BJP led Centre for supporting it.





He said that the Karnataka government’s continuous talk of building a dam at Mekedatu has caused great uproar among farmers in the state, especially in the Delta region. “Union Ministry of Jal Sakthi has given permission to the Karnataka to prepare a detailed project report on the Mekedatu dam which was erroneous and contrary to the Supreme Court judgment. We allege that the Union government is acting in favour of Karnataka and against Tamil Nadu,” he said. The state BJP is protesting against the project just to hide the bias of Centre, he alleged.





Meanwhile, a group of farmers from Ariyalur on Tuesday proceeded to Delhi to join the protest by the farmers in the national capital. Around 30 farmers from the Confederation of Cauvery Delta Irrigation Farmers Associations led by Ariyalur district president Thanga Dharmarajan took the train to Chennai on Tuesday morning en route to Delhi.