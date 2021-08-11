Sheer political vendetta, says AIADMK leaders on DVAC action

Chennai :

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami in a statement said that the DMK government is clueless on public welfare schemes and the promises the party made to the voters ahead of Assembly elections. The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption raids at the residence and relatives’ places of Velumani is just a planned political ploy unleashed by the DMK. The DMK should stop such politically motivated moves and start focussing on the welfare of the state. The leaders also condemned the ruling DMK for allegedly using DVAC to target former AIADMK ministers.





The party will not get cowed down by such DVAC raids and we will fight the DMK in letter and spirit. The AIADMK has seen several such raids in the past. These are foisted cases and the party will fight them legally and the political fight against the DMK will continue, the statement said adding that the AIADMK will continue to serve the public setting aside the cases being filed by the DMK government.





This is an act of political vendetta against former minister Velumani as he was the man behind the defeat of DMK in Coimbatore. MLA Velumani has been illegally detained by the police and there is no proper response from police for this action which requires the Speaker’s consent, former AIADMK MLA and advocate MS Inbadurai told reporters here at the MLA Hostel in Chennai.





It may be noted that the AIADMK issued a similar statement recently when the DVAC sleuths raided the residences of former transport minister MR Vijayabhaskar.





In an interesting move against corruption, the DVAC and the Enforcement Directorate are busy slapping cases against politicians, including DMK Minister Senthilbalaji who had also served as a minister in the AIADMK regime.





Meanwhile, memes on Velumani and his alleged corruption involvement went viral on social media.