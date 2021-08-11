Veeramani seeks spl court to hear cases of ex-ministers

Thiruchirapalli :

Speaking to reporters, Veeramani said that the raids at former ministers’ houses were not political vendetta, but conducted with proper evidence. “Apart from raids, the corrupt former ministers should be heard by the court and they should get due punishment for which special courts should be established,” he added.





Lauding the release of White Paper on Tamil Nadu fiscal situation by Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiyagarajan, the DK president said, this shows the transparency of the state government and this would certainly reflect in the upcoming state budget and he appreciated that the Finance Minister ensured to rectify them in five years.





On COVID front, the DK leader said, despite there being a warning against a third wave, many people especially in rural areas, are not in the habit of wearing masks. So the government should step up awareness programmes and make it as a movement. People should also cooperate with the govt, he said.